Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.