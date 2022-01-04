Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,440 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

