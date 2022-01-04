Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 107,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.06.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $270.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

