Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,012 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,012 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

