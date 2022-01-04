Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667,281. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

