Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

