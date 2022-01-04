MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKKGY. UBS Group cut MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. 31,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,735. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

