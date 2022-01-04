Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $74.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.