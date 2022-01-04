Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $338.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

