Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. It restarted its Geismar 3 project, which is expected to enhance the asset portfolio and future cash generation. Its bottom-line performance is likely to gain on improvement in methanol pricing. High prices driven by the ongoing supply challenges in the methanol industry bodes well for Methanex. The resumption of production at its Chile 4 plant will boost production in fourth-quarter 2021. It is committed toward strengthening its balance sheet and maintaining its strong liquidity position. It expects to meet its financial commitments, while executing attractive growth opportunities. However, production outages are affecting its operations. Traditional methanol demand remains impacted by persisting tight market conditions. High debt level is another concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

