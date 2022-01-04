Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.43 and a 200-day moving average of $305.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

