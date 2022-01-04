MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MVIS stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $904.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 3.44.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroVision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.