Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 9,681 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

