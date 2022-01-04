Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 427 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.