Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 41 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $286.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

