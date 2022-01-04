Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

