Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

