Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 121.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 502,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,739 shares of company stock worth $11,405,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

