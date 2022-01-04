Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $231.12 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

