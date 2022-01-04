Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in Xilinx by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 271.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 25.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $221.27 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

