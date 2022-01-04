Mina Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Mina has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $60.05 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00008080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.31 or 0.08214274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,717.14 or 1.00134677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 339,979,162 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

