Minter Network (BIP) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $8,190.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00183891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00227797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00077211 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,268,355,004 coins and its circulating supply is 5,063,145,437 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.