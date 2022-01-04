Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Reaches $17.42 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $85,498.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $396.29 or 0.00858394 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.08236260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,226.53 or 1.00130543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 43,957 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

