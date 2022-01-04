Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $25,108.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $615.61 or 0.01329231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,808 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

