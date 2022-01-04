Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $177,115.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for about $1,159.70 or 0.02505985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.94 or 0.08193995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00080666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.24 or 1.00166650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 13,463 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

