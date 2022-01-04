Mirrored United States Oil Fund One Day Volume Reaches $94,219.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $57.23 or 0.00123576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $94,219.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00063269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00078320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.44 or 0.08201355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,266.66 or 0.99896137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 220,802 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

