Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $55.78 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $15,021.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.78 or 0.00119473 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.46 or 0.08161274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.50 or 0.99984823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 223,260 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

