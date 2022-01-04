Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 284 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

