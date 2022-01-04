Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

DFAT stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

