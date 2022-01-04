Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after buying an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

