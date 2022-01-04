Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 355 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,287.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 252,325 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

