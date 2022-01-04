Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,120 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

