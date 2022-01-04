Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

