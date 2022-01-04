Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $811.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

