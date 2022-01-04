Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Xerox by 1,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Xerox by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 198,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

