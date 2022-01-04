Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

