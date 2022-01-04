Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rollins by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 545.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

