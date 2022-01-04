Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,501 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 228,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ANGO opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

