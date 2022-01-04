Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

