Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,670 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

