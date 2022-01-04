Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.