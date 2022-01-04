Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.32. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,571. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.64 and a 12 month high of $445.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

