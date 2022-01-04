Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. 22,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.