Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 917 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $405.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.16 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

