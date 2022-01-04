Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $189.46

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $513.17 million and $21.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $189.46 or 0.00406697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,215,416 coins and its circulating supply is 2,708,643 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

