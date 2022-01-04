Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 99.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464,819 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

