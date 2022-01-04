Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 807.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOXL opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Boxlight Co. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.50.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.