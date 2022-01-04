Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 54,415 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 143,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

