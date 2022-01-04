Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter.

CGW stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

