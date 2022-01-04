Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

